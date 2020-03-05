TIMELINE: When storms are expected to arrive in Central Florida

article

Central Florida could see some rocky weather on Thursday afternoon as thunderstorms are expected to move across the state.

"Strong thunderstorms definitely possible," said FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

The latest weather outlook from the storm prediction center is highlighting parts of Northern Florida with a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms near the Florida/Georgia border and a MARGINAL RISK from ALACHUA COUNTY over into FLAGLER County mainly after 2 p.m.Thursday afternoon.

Main threats to the FOX 35 viewing area in North Central Florida will be damaging winds and some passing pockets of heavy rainfall. Heading South into the heart of Central Florida (Metro Orlando and surrounding areas) expect some gusty winds, perhaps a rumble of thunder and some passing rain.

Our weather team would like all residents and visitors here in Central Florida to stay weather aware through the day and stick with us here at FOX 35 for the latest updates.

Keep your cell phone charged up with the sound turned up high in the event of any warnings that are delivered to you via the FOX 35 Weather App.

