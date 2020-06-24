TIMELINE: 'Godzilla' Saharan dust cloud moves closer to Florida

A vast cloud of Sahara dust is inching closer to the U.S. with size and concentration that experts say hasn’t been seen in half a century.

FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says that the dust is moving over the Atlantic ocean towards Florida.

"Not really going to have a huge impact on our weather, but it will help bring us some beautiful sunrises and sunsets as we head towards Friday and this weekend."

Air quality across most of the Caribbean fell to record “hazardous” levels and experts who nicknamed the event the “Godzilla dust cloud” warned people to stay indoors and use air filters if they have one.

“This is the most significant event in the past 50 years,” said Pablo Méndez Lázaro, an environmental health specialist with the University of Puerto Rico. “Conditions are dangerous in many Caribbean islands.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the plume was first captured on June 7, blowing west off the African continent over the Atlantic.

According to NOAA, very dry and dusty air known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) forms over the Sahara Desert during the late spring, summer and early fall, which then moves over the tropical Atlantic.

The plume can be seen in deep orange and light pink blob on satellite imagery.

Although much of the dust remains above the surface and causes hazy skies and colorful sunsets, it can aggravate those with respiratory issues.

The dust does typically hamper the formation of tropical cyclones and hurricane strengthening.

