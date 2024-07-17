TIMELINE: Drier air brings isolated rain chances to Central Florida on Wednesday

Our Wednesday across Central Florida will feature lower rain chances than previous days this week.

Drier air will filter in, giving way to more isolated rain chances for many of us.

Better chances of more scattered downpours will take shape for areas well north and west of the I-4 corridor. Regardless, it won't be a complete and total washout of a day.

Temperatures will remain hot and humid, with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices in the low 100s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The heat, humidity, and rain chances will continue to increase through the weekend.

With tropical-like air in place, this will lead to daily rounds of scattered and heavy downpours. These will drop a lot of rain over a short span of time and will be packed with plenty of lightning.

Keep this in mind for any outdoor plans you may have and keep an eye to the skies.

Temperatures will stay a few degrees above normal, topping out around the mid 90s through the weekend as well.