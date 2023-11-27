Tim Tebow Hall of Fame: Former Florida Gator QB receives award during Florida-Florida State game

Former Florida Gators quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow was honored during Saturday's Florida-Florida State rivalry game after being inducted into the 2023 College Hall of Fame.

Coach Steve Spurrier presented Tebow with a plaque during the game, which will then be permanently displayed at the school, according to the National Football Foundation.

Tebow is one of 18 players and four coaches to be part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class, and who will officially be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2023.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 25: Former Florida Gators Quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow reacts as he is presented a plaque by Steve Spurrier after being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 during the first half of a game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"Ranking among the most decorated athletes in college football history, Tim Tebow played with passion and leadership skills equaled by few, inspiring his Gator teammates to a pair of national championships while becoming the first sophomore in history to win the Heisman Trophy," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell in a news release.

"We are thrilled to honor him at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as a member of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class."

During his time at UF, Tebow collected several awards and recognitions, including the Heisman Trophy, Sullivan Award, Davey O'Brien Award, and the Maxwell Award, according to his online bio. He was also the first sophomore in UF history to be named All-American and the first UF QB to be named All-American since 2001, among other honors.

He was also named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2007 and 2009.

He was inducted into UF's Hall of Fame in April 2009.