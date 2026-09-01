Tiger Woods scheduled for plea hearing in Florida DUI crash case

The Brief Tiger Woods is scheduled to be in a Florida courtroom on Sept. 2 related to his March arrest following a rollover crash on Jupiter Island. Woods was arrested for suspected DUI, refusing to take a urine test, and property damage. Court documents show that the hearing is related to a plea conference. It's not known if Woods plans to change his plea or if he has reached a plea agreement.



Tiger Woods is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday in Florida for a plea hearing related to his March 2026 arrest for suspected DUI following a rollover crash on Jupiter Island.

What we know:

Woods is scheduled for a plea conference hearing at 8:30 a.m. at the Martin County Courthouse. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

What we don't know:

It's not known if Woods plans to change his plea or if he has reached some sort of plea agreement with prosecutors.

The backstory:

Woods was arrested in Florida on March 27, 2026, under suspicion of DUI after his Land Rover overtook another vehicle on Jupiter Island, and caused his vehicle to overturn.

He was also charged with property damage and refusal to take a urine test.

The sheriff's office said Woods took a breathalyzer test, which showed no alcohol in his sytem, but he declined to take the urine test.

Detectives found two painkiller pills in Woods' pocket during his arrest.

Woods: I'm stepping away to seek treatment and focus on my health

What they're saying:

Weeks after his arrest, Woods said in a statement on X that he understood the seriousness of his arrest and that he would be stepping away "to seek treatment and focus on my health."

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said in a statement posted on social media. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

Bodycam video released

In April, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released deputy body camera video of Tiger Woods' arrest.

The video shows deputies taking Woods through a series of field sobriety tests and his eventual arrest. In the video, Woods also claimed: "I was just talking to the president," referring to President Donald Trump.