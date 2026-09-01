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Tiger Woods scheduled for plea hearing in Florida DUI crash case

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Florida News
Published September 1, 2026 7:35 PM EDT
Published September 1, 2026 7:35 PM EDT
Tiger Woods bodycam footage released
Tiger Woods bodycam footage released

Tiger Woods bodycam footage released

Newly released body camera video shows the aftermath of the crash involving Tiger Woods in South Florida. FOX 35's Garrett Wymer spoke with Defense Attorney Jose Rivas on Florida Live.

The Brief

    • Tiger Woods is scheduled to be in a Florida courtroom on Sept. 2 related to his March arrest following a rollover crash on Jupiter Island.
    • Woods was arrested for suspected DUI, refusing to take a urine test, and property damage.
    • Court documents show that the hearing is related to a plea conference. It's not known if Woods plans to change his plea or if he has reached a plea agreement.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Tiger Woods is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday in Florida for a plea hearing related to his March 2026 arrest for suspected DUI following a rollover crash on Jupiter Island.

What we know:

Woods is scheduled for a plea conference hearing at 8:30 a.m. at the Martin County Courthouse. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

What we don't know:

It's not known if Woods plans to change his plea or if he has reached some sort of plea agreement with prosecutors.

The backstory:

Woods was arrested in Florida on March 27, 2026, under suspicion of DUI after his Land Rover overtook another vehicle on Jupiter Island, and caused his vehicle to overturn.

He was also charged with property damage and refusal to take a urine test.

The sheriff's office said Woods took a breathalyzer test, which showed no alcohol in his sytem, but he declined to take the urine test.

Detectives found two painkiller pills in Woods' pocket during his arrest.

Woods: I'm stepping away to seek treatment and focus on my health

What they're saying:

Weeks after his arrest, Woods said in a statement on X that he understood the seriousness of his arrest and that he would be stepping away "to seek treatment and focus on my health."

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said in a statement posted on social media. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. 

"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

Bodycam video released

In April, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released deputy body camera video of Tiger Woods' arrest.

Tiger Woods arrest video released following rollover crash
Tiger Woods arrest video released following rollover crash

Tiger Woods arrest video released following rollover crash

Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on March 27 following a rollover crash and charged with DUI, authorities said. Woods told deputies he was looking at his phone and changing the radio when his Land Rover clipped a truck and flipped, and police found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. He refused a urine test, and President Donald Trump later expressed sympathy, calling Woods a close friend.

The video shows deputies taking Woods through a series of field sobriety tests and his eventual arrest. In the video, Woods also claimed: "I was just talking to the president," referring to President Donald Trump.

The Source: FOX 35 obtained the court record showing Tiger Woods is scheduled for plea conference on Sept. 2, 2026, in Martin County. FOX 35 previously obtained bodycam video from Woods' March 27 arrest, as well as the probable cause statement. Woods also posted a statement on X weeks after his arrest.

Florida News