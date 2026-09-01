Brick or Treat 2026: What to know about Legoland Florida's Halloween event

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The Brief Brick or Treat, the seasonal event designed for families, returns to Legoland Florida on Sept. 5. The event will run more days this year and feature a new interactive experience called Brick or Treat Street. Other activities include trick-or-treating around the park, live shows, character meet-and-greets and more.



Legoland Florida is getting ready to kick off its biggest Halloween event ever.

Brick or Treat returns to the Winter Haven theme park on Sept. 5 with more event days and more activities for visitors to enjoy.

What's new at Brick or Treat for 2026?

Legoland has added a new interactive destination called Brick or Treat Street.

The neighborhood will feature six life-sized Lego Monsters homes inspired by the brand's minifigures such as Wacky Witch, Wolf Guy, Spider Lady, Mummy, Plant Monster and Scarecrow.

Visitors can go door-to-door, complete challenges at the homes, collect candy and unlock surprises.

"Brick or Treat has always been about creating a Halloween experience families can enjoy together, and this year we're taking it to a whole new level with the addition of Brick or Treat Street," Legoland Florida president Brian Bacica said in a news release.

Concept art of Brick or Treat Street, a new interactive neighborhood at Brick or Treat. (Credit: Legoland)

Other activities on the lineup

Brick or Treat will also include trick-or-treating at themed stations around the park, Lego Monster character meet-and-greets, seasonal Lego build activities, a Candy Corn Scavenger Hunt, live entertainment and the Potion Mischief Light Trail.

Legoland will add Halloween-inspired overlays to several attractions, including The Dragon and Galacticoaster.

The "Monster Skytacular" drone show is also returning. The show will have performances on select evenings in October.

Lego Monsters character meet-and-greets during Brick or Treat at Legoland Florida. (Credit: Legoland Florida)

Limited-time Halloween menu

Legoland will roll out a limited-time menu of Halloween-inspired bites that will be available for purchase.

The menu included Pumpkin Pie Apple Fries, Green Machine Monster Loaded Fries, the Broomstick Berry Shake, Spider Slush and the Hex Wrap.

When is Brick or Treat?

Brick or Treat will run for 18 event days, up from the 12 in 2025.

The dates are:

Sept. 5-6, 12, 19 and 26

Oct. 3-4, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25 and 30-31

Brick or Treat is included with admission to Legoland.