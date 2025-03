The Brief The officers are expected to be OK, according to police. The fire happened in the area of 1055 East Story Road. It is not yet known what led to the fire.



Three officers with the Winter Garden Police Department are expected to be OK after they were hospitalized following a fire in Winter Garden, according to police.

The fire happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of 1055 East Story Road.

Officials with WGPD said the officers were transported with smoke inhalation, but are expected to make a full recovery.

It is not yet known what led to the fire.