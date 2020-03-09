Three missing Seffner children have been found, officials say

A statewide alert was issued for three children from Seffner who went missing Monday morning, but deputies say they have since been found.

Initially, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they could have been traveling with their mother, 25-year-old ShaunQue Sailor, who threatened to harm herself and her daughters.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Sailor and her children were found safe.

No other information was provided.