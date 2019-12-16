Three-legged black bear spotted in Longwood

Former Orlando Sentinel photojournalist Red Huber captured footage of a three-legged black bear in the Wekiva River Basin.

Huber tweeted, "A couple days ago I checked my trail camera and this determined bear has returned to Longwood, Florida. I’m inspired by that the #bear won’t give up since I saw him 5 months ago in my backyard. I found evidence of where the bear clawed & ate heart of palm. @MyFWClife #wildlife"

This story was written in Lake Mary, Florida.