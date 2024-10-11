Those impacted by Hurricane Milton: Resources, donations, government assistance and programs
Stream FOX 35 News
ORLANDO, Fl - Florida residents affected by Hurricane Milton can access various resources for relief, government assistance, and ways to contribute to recovery efforts:
Government and non-profit assistance
- The Red Cross provides emergency financial help, shelter, and transitional support through their hotline at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- Samaritan’s Purse offers free assistance for homeowners, including debris removal and home cleanup. Their hotline is 1-833-747-1234.
- The Florida Baptists Disaster Relief organization also offers free assistance by calling 904-253-0502.
- Crisis Cleanup (844-965-1386) provides services like debris and tree removal and mucking out flooded homes.
Volunteering and Donations:
- Volunteer Florida connects individuals with volunteer opportunities such as property removal, flood cleanup, and debris management. You can register via VolunteerFlorida.org.
- To help financially, you can donate to reputable organizations like the Red Cross or Salvation Army, as well as the Florida Disaster Fund, which is also accepting donations.
Hurricane Milton recovery in Florida
- Hope Florida's, Activate Hope, pulls together the private sector, nonprofits, and government resources to help Floridians get back on their feet following a natural disaster. They have an online form that Florida residents can fill out to request help.
- The Florida Division of Emergency Management also has a resource page that provides information and updates on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts.
Hurricane Milton: How to apply for FEMA assistance
- Visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/current/hurricane-milton
- Download the FEMA mobile app
- FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362
Florida State Assistance Information Line
- Call 1-800-342-3557 to reach the Florida State Assistance Line for information on resources. Available in English, Spanish, and Creole.
Disaster Legal Hotline
- Call 833-514-2940. Available 24/7.
- Available to discuss potential eligibility with FEMA and SBA assistance, insurance claims, contractor issues, eviction issues, home and title ownership related to a disaster. Legal assistance is free. Representation not guaranteed, per FloridaDisaster.org website.