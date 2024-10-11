Expand / Collapse search

Those impacted by Hurricane Milton: Resources, donations, government assistance and programs

Published  October 11, 2024 2:10pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
ORLANDO, Fl - Florida residents affected by Hurricane Milton can access various resources for relief, government assistance, and ways to contribute to recovery efforts:

Government and non-profit assistance 

  • The Red Cross provides emergency financial help, shelter, and transitional support through their hotline at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
  • Samaritan’s Purse offers free assistance for homeowners, including debris removal and home cleanup. Their hotline is 1-833-747-1234.
  • The Florida Baptists Disaster Relief organization also offers free assistance by calling 904-253-0502.
  • Crisis Cleanup (844-965-1386) provides services like debris and tree removal and mucking out flooded homes​.

Volunteering and Donations:

  • Volunteer Florida connects individuals with volunteer opportunities such as property removal, flood cleanup, and debris management. You can register via VolunteerFlorida.org.
  • To help financially, you can donate to reputable organizations like the Red Cross or Salvation Army, as well as the Florida Disaster Fund, which is also accepting donations​.

Hurricane Milton recovery in Florida

Hurricane Milton: How to apply for FEMA assistance

Florida State Assistance Information Line

  • Call 1-800-342-3557 to reach the Florida State Assistance Line for information on resources. Available in English, Spanish, and Creole.

Disaster Legal Hotline

  • Call 833-514-2940. Available 24/7.
  • Available to discuss potential eligibility with FEMA and SBA assistance, insurance claims, contractor issues, eviction issues, home and title ownership related to a disaster. Legal assistance is free. Representation not guaranteed, per FloridaDisaster.org website.