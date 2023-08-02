This Central Florida town is one of the best suburbs to live in the state: Report

article

When it comes to packing up all your belongings and moving – it's almost always a good idea to do some research on the area you want to move to.

If you're planning on moving to Florida anytime soon, a new report has ranked the best suburbs in the Sunshine State.

One Central Florida town has ranked in the top 10 best suburbs to live in the state, according to a 2023 Niche report.

Heathrow, Florida located in Seminole County just outside of Orlando was ranked the sixth-best suburb to live in Florida. Heathrow received an overall A+ rating. The town offers residents a "dense suburban feel" and most residents their own their homes.

Best suburbs to live in Florida

1. Westchase

2. Nocatee

3. Pinecrest

4. Coral Gables

5. Palm Valley

6. Heathrow

7. Fleming Island

8. Pebble Creek

9. Winter Park

10. Keystone