If you're seeking a tropical vacation, you're in luck!

Starting March 26, BermudAir will offer travelers nonstop flights to Bermuda from the Orlando International Airport (MCO), with special one-way fares beginning at $99 on all its routes until Jan. 31.

The flight would take about two hours, officials said in a news release, offering a relaxing escape from the US.

The new route will enhance the airline's presence in Florida, joining the existing flight service happening out of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

(Photo via BermudAir)

Flights between Bermuda and Orlando will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Outside of Bermuda's beautiful pink sandy beaches and blue waters, the British island territory offers several spas, resorts, bars and restaurants and endless shore excursions.

To book a trip, download the BermudAir app or visit www.flybermudair.com.