Third shooter arrested after gunfire erupts in Bunnell neighborhood after fist-fight: Deputies

A third person was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shootout that happened in a Bunnell neighborhood last month, deputies said.

Ah'Nyis De Angelo Johnson, 19, of Bunnell was the third person arrested for the March 16 shootout that was caught on neighborhood surveillance cameras.

Antarius Zynell Henderson, 23, and a 17-year-old teen were also arrested for their involvement in the shootings.

The incident started when Henderson lost a fistfight with a 19-year-old in the middle of East Drain Street and South Anderson Street. Henderson allegedly walked over to a car, grabbed a gun and began firing at the teen and other bystanders.

From left to right: Antarious Henderson, Ah’Nyis De Angelo Johnson

One of the bystanders was struck twice by bullets and ran to a nearby home for help. He was flown to a nearby hospital and had to have one of his kidneys removed and remains in critical condition, according to deputies.

The 17-year-old allegedly shot towards Henderson later handing the gun off to Johnson who ran towards Henderson, shooting at him also. Johnson was the person Henderson had initially fought in the street.

The teen is being held at the Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Daytona Beach while Henderson was booked into the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Johnson was arrested on Wednesday and will be booked into the Flagler County Jail.