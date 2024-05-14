Orlando weather: Thunderstorms tracking toward Central Florida may bring damaging wind gusts, hail

Tuesday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to a cluster of thunderstorms in the Florida Panhandle that is tracking east toward Orlando, and is set to bring a round of heavy weather our way midday into early afternoon with potentially damaging wind gusts past 60 mph, hail and even an isolated tornado.

Impacts could include limbs down and even a few power outages. The overall rain chance is 70%.

Otherwise, it'll be a warm day with highs close to 90°.

Storms on Tuesday look to arrive late this morning, then perhaps another round this evening.

Wednesday will be much the same with another round of storms expected midday or in the early afternoon. Despite the increased rain chances this week, compared to weeks past, we'll be sweating it out, with highs reaching the mid-90s for most of this week.

In the big picture, we are on the northern periphery of a huge ridge of high pressure over the tropics and the flow aloft guides little weather systems into Florida from the west, resulting in these periodic storm chances.

Hurricane season begins in the Atlantic basin in about two weeks, but already in the eastern Pacific basin (which poses no threat here), the NHC is tracking the potential of the season's first tropical system, tracking west into the open Pacific. History has shown that in this region, when tropical activity spikes, it's often an indication, however, of future disturbances forming in the Atlantic basin, though there are no threats apparent for us at this time.

