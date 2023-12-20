The shortest day of the year in Florida is approaching

Watch FOX 35 News Live

Floridians will soon experience the shortest day of the year as the Winter Solstice approaches this month.

Also known as the December Solstice, the Winter Solstice happens when the sun travels the shortest path through the sky resulting in that specific day having the least amount of sunlight of the year.

In the days leading up to the Winter Solstice, the days become shorter and shorter.

When will the Winter Solstice happen this year?

This year's Winter Solstice is set to happen on December 22, although during other years it has happened on December 21.

Winter officially begins on December 22 and from that day forward, the days become longer and longer, eventually leading up to the Summer Solstice – which happens in June.

On the 22nd, the Northern Hemisphere will have about seven hours and 14 minutes of daylight in response to Earth's axis being tilted the farthest away from the sun.

While the Northern Hemisphere is experiencing Winter in December, the Southern Hemisphere is enjoying summer – those living on that side of Earth are experiencing the Summer Solstice.

For those in the Southern Hemisphere, their days will begin to become increasingly shorter until their Winter Solstice arrives.