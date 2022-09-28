Las Vegas Strip attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
19
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:21 PM EDT, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:15 AM EDT, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:59 AM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Osceola County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:24 AM EDT until THU 6:30 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:16 AM EDT until THU 6:15 AM EDT, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 11:41 PM EDT until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Las Vegas Strip attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 1:10PM
U.S.
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A dolphin habitat at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has been temporarily closed after the third mammal death at the attraction in five months.

American Idol Contestants Visit LOVE

Three Atlantic bottlenose dolphins jump out of the water at The Mirage Hotel and Casino. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

Officials at the Mirage Secret Garden and Habitat said an 11-year-old bottlenose dolphin named K2 died Saturday.

The cause of death remains unclear, but officials told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the mammal had been receiving treatment for a respiratory illness.

They say Maverick, a 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin, died Sept. 2 following treatment for a lung infection while 13-year-old Bella died in April after undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis.

According to the international organization Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums’ website, a bottlenose dolphin’s life expectancy is about 28 to 29 years.

Mirage interim President Franz Kallao said officials were working closely with veterinary and pathology experts to determine the cause of death for K2, who was born at the Secret Garden.

"We are also working with additional outside veterinary, water quality, behavioral, animal welfare, and environmental experts to help us conduct a thorough review and inspection of both the animals and the facility," Kallao added.

In February 2019, four remaining bottlenose dolphins at a Phoenix-area aquatic facility were moved to a new home in the Caribbean after four deaths at Dolphinaris Arizona since its 2016 opening.