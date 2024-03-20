‘The Masked Singer’: Spaghetti and Meatballs revealed as celebrity chef

It was an evening shared with the "piano man" on Wednesday’s new episode of "The Masked Singer."

During "Billy Joel Night," another round of celebrities sang their hearts out and celebrated the iconic music of Billy Joel.

This week, Spaghetti and Meatballs had to say goodbye or "ciao" to the competition.

Underneath the Italian costume was Joe Bastianich – known as restaurateur and judge on the FOX cooking competition series "MasterChef."

Spaghetti & Meatballs performs on the "Billy Joel Night" episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

"You have an incredible voice," panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg told Bastianich.

He replied," Singing has been a passion for me my whole life, so when I got the opportunity to do this and share it with you all, I jumped on it."

The 55-year-old chef said in an exit interview that choreography and dancing was not something he normally does.

"Those challenges make you a better performer," he said, adding,"As a singer who loves music and makes music, every challenge where you get to express yourself artistically is an opportunity."

Next week, group C will return to the stage for "TV Theme Night."

