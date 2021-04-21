‘The Masked Singer’: Seashell and Crab scuttled in shocking double reveal

The top eight singers united Wednesday for a two-hour, double-elimination episode of "The Masked Singer" that left viewers shell-shocked.

The Seashell opened up and the Crab gave a "clawsome" performance, but ultimately, they were the two contestants who were scuttled before they could snag the coveted treasure: the golden mask trophy.

The Crab turned out to be legendary rapper Bobby Brown.

The Seashell and the Crab revealed on "The Masked Singer." (FOX TV Stations)

"I decided to do this show because I just wanted to get out of the house and have some fun, do something out of character," Brown, who was married to the late superstar singer Whitney Houston, revealed during his exit interview.

Panelist Ken Jeong was able to correctly predict that Brown was underneath the mask, but other panelists were skeptical without seeing Brown’s iconic dance moves on the stage.

"I tried to give you a little running man, but this suit is way too tight for that," Brown told the panelists during the reveal.

Meanwhile, the second eliminated contestant behind the mask and under the Shell costume was none other than actress Tamera Mowry, most notably known for her role in the hit television show "Sister, Sister."

"I haven’t sang on stage in over 20 years," Mowry admitted during her exit interview. "The only time that I would usually sing is in the shower."

Several clues led up to the reveal, including a Cluedle-Doo hint that "No two shells are the same," which is a nod to Mowry being a twin.

While Mowry is known for her vibrant and outgoing personality on the television screen, she shared she had fears and insecurities while competing on the show.

"There were times when I wanted to flee. Like I was just so afraid, but I showed up. And I think that is the lesson. Whenever you just allow yourself to show up, you’ll actually shock yourself," Mowry revealed.

The season five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.

