The luckiest casinos in Florida; here's where travelers said they scored big

Winning big at the casino is not only a matter of strategy but also a matter of luck!

If you're looking to hit the slots or sit in on a game of Blackjack at a Florida casino, it may be helpful to know what places have scored winners the most luck.

A new report gathered data regarding luck-related keywords from casino reviews and calculated Florida's luckiest and unluckiest casinos.

Data gathered from Florida's 14 busiest casinos showed how frequently reviewers mentioned the words "lucky," "winning," "success," and other related keywords.

The luckiest casino in Florida is the Seminole Casino Creek, where Tripadvisor reviewers mentioned the word "lucky" 182 times. Its sister destination, Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa, received the highest number of reviews, with 859 reviewers using the terms "won," "success," and "jackpot."

Here are the luckiest casinos in Florida:

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek - 33% luck rate Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa - 31.31% luck rate Tropical Breeze Casino - 29.23% luck rate Miccosukee Casino & Resort - 27.98% luck rate Victory Casino Cruises - 27.98% luck rate Magic City Casino - 20.36% luck rate The Casino at Dania Beach -20.27% luck rate Big Easy Casino - 20% luck rate Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood - 16.42% luck rate Seminole Brighton Casino - 15.82% luck rate Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood - 12.63% luck rate Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club - 11.57% luck rate Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino - 8.29% luck rate Grand Oaks Resort - 0.72% luck rate

According to the report, only casinos with a minimum of 5,000 reviews were selected to ensure a fair sample size.