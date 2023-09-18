Watch: The Late News on FOX 35 premieres Monday night

article

The Late News at 11 p.m. with anchor Marlisa Goldsmith premieres Monday night on FOX 35.

We'll still focus on the important news and headlines of the day, and take a look at the weather forecast, so you can plan for tomorrow and the weekend ahead, but we're adding a dose of energy that we feel has been missing from late night news.

The Late News premieres tonight on FOX 35. You can watch on your TV, stream it via the FOX 35 News app on your smart phone, or on your TV with the FOX Local app.

"I'm so excited about the Late News because we’re giving you something different than a traditional 11:00PM newscast. We want you to stay up with us for a unique and relaxed show. Think of it as news meets late night TV. You won’t want to look away," Marlisa said.

She means it! Monday night, Marlisa goes on a flashlight tour at Gatorland to see the alligators and other critters at night. Plus, we'll get a sneak peek at Gatorland's Halloween plans.

After that, Marilsa, who's a mom herself, has a guide to what's new this year for families at Walt Disney World's Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween party.

Whether you're planning your first visit, or this is an annual tradition in your family, she'll share what she found out for everybody headed to the Magic Kingdom over the next few weeks.

"We're going to catch you up on the big stories of the day, teach you something new and try our best to leave you with a smile and a bit of hope before you turn out the lights for the night," she said.

Marlisa hopes you'll make the Late News a part of your nightly routine -- every night at 11 p.m.

"It’s just me and you - catching up like old friends. I can’t wait to hear what you think and what you want to see on the Late News every night," she said.

"Send me a message on Facebook or shoot me and email. My address is easy to remember, It's marlisa.goldsmith@fox.com."

What’s your favorite bedtime snack?

This is so terrible, but I love making banana splits before hitting the sack. There was this period after my husband and I got married, where I had to eat a bowl of ice cream every single night. It got out of hand…fast! Haha. I don’t eat it as much now, but ice cream is hands down, my favorite bedtime snack.

What’s the last thing you do each night before you turn out the light?

The last thing I do before turning out the lights is pray and kiss my husband and daughter goodnight. After a long day of work, it’s the best feeling in the world.

When you aren’t working, what’s your favorite thing to do at night?

Does sleep count? When I’m not working, I do enjoy catching up on my favorite TV shows. If I don’t make it past one episode, my toddler has most likely worn me out for the day and let’s face it parents, you have to catch up on sleep when you can.