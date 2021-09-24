The beach is calling! Beautiful fall weather weekend

It looks like a beautiful weekend for Central Florida with an intoxicating blend of pleasant temps and plentiful sunshine!

On this Friday expect a gorgeous start to the day with steadily warming temps. All locations will rise into the 80s, from the coast into the interior.

Dry conditions are expected with the exception of South Brevard County where there could be a few showers around this afternoon.

Both Saturday and Sunday trend dry, highs hitting in the 80s area-wide. Wake up temps in the mid-upper 60s to near 70 inland, 70s along the coastal areas. The dry air and beautiful weather continues for days on end with a similar forecast outlook over the next several days.

If you have beach plans, the weather also looks great along the coast. Highs will hit in the 80s with Northeast ocean breezes all weekend long!

Enjoy the changes!

