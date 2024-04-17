See smoke? It's likely due to a prescribed burn in Seminole County, officials say

A prescribed burn will be taking place on Wednesday at the Black Hammock Wilderness area in Oviedo, the fire department said.

At least 24 acres are set to be burned in Oviedo, which could send a plume toward the 417 bridge of Lake Jesup, Sanford and maybe Winter Springs – sea breeze driven, according to the FOX 35 Storm Alert Team.

The ash fall may be more localized than on Tuesday's, as this burn is closer to neighborhoods, which may make up for the smaller fire to produce similar impacts.

The Seminole County Fire Department asks that people not call 911 to report smoke or haze in the area. Instead, call to report thick chimneys of smoke or flames.

On Tuesday, several people saw smoke following a 134-acre prescribed burn in Little Big Econ State Forest. That one is complete, but smoke from the burn was reported in the area near Snow Hill Road.

Officials said there was also a prescribed burn in Volusia County, and winds brought the smoke to the areas of Chuluota, Winter Springs, and Altamonte Springs.

The 3,000-acre prescribed burn was in the area of SR-46 and Hatbill.