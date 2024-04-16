Stream FOX 35 News:

Why is there smoke in Orlando today? Is there a fire in Central Florida?

If you're smelling smoke and seeing ash, you're not alone – and yes, it's normal! Two prescribed burns are underway in Central Florida on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A prescribed burn is underway in Central Florida.

The 134-acre prescribed burn is in the area of Little Big Econ State Forest. This one is complete, but smoke is reported in the area near Snow Hill Road from the burn.

Officials said there's also a prescribed burn in Volusia County, and winds are bringing smoke to the areas of Chuluota, Winter Springs and Altamonte Springs.

The 3,000-acre prescribed burn is in the area of SR-46 and Hatbill.

Fire officials said to not call 911 if you see smoke or haze in the area. You should only contact 911 to report "thick chimneys of smoke or flames."