Thanksgiving leftovers: How long can turkey, stuffing last?

We know the Thanksgiving feast – fresh out of the oven – is delicious. But, so are the leftovers – whether it's a few hours later as a late-night snack, or the next day.

Here's how to properly store those leftovers – and how long they're probably good for.

How to safely store Thanksgiving leftovers

All leftovers should be stored within two hours of cooking, according to FoodSafety.gov. It's recommended to divide the leftovers into small portions and either refrigerate or freeze them.

This is especially true with the turkey, the website said.

Any food left out for more than two hours should be thrown away, according to the USDA. If the temperature was 90 degrees, it should be tossed after an hour. Click here for details.

How to safely store the turkey

"A large container or whole turkey will take too long to cool down to a safe temperature, which gives bacteria a chance to multiply."

"The turkey should also be portioned to ensure quick cooling in the refrigerator."

How long will Thanksgiving leftovers stay good in the refrigerator?

Those Thanksgiving leftovers are good in the refrigerator for three to four days, according to FoodSafety.gov.

Frozen leftovers can be kept for 2–6 months.

Other recommendations:

- Fresh poultry, fish, chicken, ground meats should be cooked or frozen within 2 days.

- Fresh veal, lamb, and pork should be cooked or frozen within 3-5 days.

How to safely reheat those leftovers

You can safely reheat leftovers from frozen or thawed, though it will heat faster if previously thawed, the report said.

Just make sure the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Cover those leftovers when reheating to keep the moisture in and distribute the heat evenly.

Bring sauces, soups, and gravy to a rolling boil.