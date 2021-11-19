Thanksgiving holiday travel rush underway at Orlando International Airport

For many families, the Thanksgiving break starts Friday. The travel rush is getting underway at Orlando International Airport.

Officials say they expect the turnout to be closer to pre-pandemic numbers! There will be plenty of people at the airport and the parking garages to expected to fill up too.

The airport says about 1.6 million travelers will go through during this 12-day holiday travel period. That is only about 2.5-percent less than the record crowds of 2019 – a difference of about 21,000 people.

The third busiest day of the turkey day season is actually expected to be on Saturday as people take off for the week. About 149,000 people will travel through the airport. That is a little less than the 2019 number of 153,000.

The busiest day of all is expected to be next Saturday when about 154,000 people are expected to come and go compared to 2019’s 170,000.

Four days out of the next 12 are actually expected to surpass 2019.

