Pulse Nightclub building demolition to begin Wednesday, clearing way for permanent memorial

The Brief Crews will begin demolishing the Pulse nightclub building Wednesday to make way for a permanent memorial. The $12 million memorial will honor the 49 victims, survivors, and others impacted, with completion targeted for fall 2027. Officials and survivors say the project is a step toward healing and preserving the site as a sacred space.



Crews are set to begin demolishing the Pulse nightclub building Wednesday morning, nearly a decade after 49 people were killed there in a mass shooting.

The demolition clears the way for a permanent memorial honoring victims, survivors, and the broader community affected by the tragedy.

What we know:

The demolition is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Crews will use heavy equipment to take down the building, which has already seen the removal of the iconic Pulse sign.

The city of Orlando plans to build a roughly $12 million permanent memorial on the site, featuring elements such as an Angel Ellipse, a reflecting pool, Prism Plaza, and private gathering spaces. The city hopes to complete the memorial by fall 2027.

What we don't know:

While the general design has been guided by survivors, details about the final layout, landscaping, and additional features of the memorial are still being finalized.

Officials also have not specified how long the demolition itself will take or whether all sections of the building will be removed in a single day.

The backstory:

On June 12, 2016, Pulse nightclub in Orlando was the site of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

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The nightclub quickly became a symbol of LGBTQ resilience and grief, and the site has functioned as an informal memorial for survivors, families, and the wider community.

Over the years, local authorities and survivors collaborated on a conceptual design for a permanent memorial to honor those lost.

What they're saying:

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer emphasized the sacred nature of the site.

"This was a sacred site to those who loved the 49 and anybody else that had visited Pulse," he said, noting the club welcomed not only LGBTQ patrons but a diverse mix of visitors.

Survivor Brandon Wolf, who lost friends in the shooting, described the moment as long overdue.

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"I’m ready to move forward. I’m ready to see a beautiful reverent memorial be in that space where people can come, where they can reflect, where they can be close to their loved ones. I know that’s the space I feel close with the best friends who came to the club with me that night and did not get to come home."

Mayor Dyer also said grief counselors will be on-site during the demolition to support visitors and community members.