'Thank you for all the years:' Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón set to retire at end of the month

Chief Orlando Rolón, the city of Orlando's first Hispanic police chief, has amended his retirement date to the end of the month, he announced in a statement Tuesday.

His retirement from Orlando Police Department is now set for July 31. Rolón was originally set to step down on Nov. 1, with his last day of work on Aug. 19.

Rolón said he has accepted another job opportunity, which he will begin in September.

"Thank you for all the years we have shared in our mission to keep our citizens safe and informed," Rolón said in a statement. "I can honestly say I have truly enjoyed working with you and I wish you all the best."

While details about his new position were not immediately available, the chief said he plans to share more details during the Change of Command Ceremony on Aug. 24.

Rolón was named the city's 39th Chief of Police in 2018. During his time as chief, Rolón restructured OPD to add more patrol officers on the city's streets, created new divisions like youth engagement liaisons, a crime center, accountability and standard units, and overdose investigation and group violence units.

He increased alary pay for starting officers with no experience to $49,248 and for officers with experience in year 12, the base salary is $85,878.

He promoted 92 people within OPD to either deputy chiefs, captains, lieutenants and sergeants – and 42% of the officers in leadership are minorities.