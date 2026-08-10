FHP seeks vehicle in hit-and-run crash in Kissimmee

A hit-and-run crash was reported Monday near a couple of schools in Kissimmee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Ham Brown Road and Campbell Road, near Sunrise Elementary School and Horizon Middle School.

A driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe told troopers that another vehicle attempted to pass them, sideswiped their SUV and then left the scene, FHP said.

The driver who remained at the scene was not injured, authorities said.

The other vehicle was described as a possibly dark-colored SUV, but no other information was available.

What's next:

FHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to call the agency at *347.