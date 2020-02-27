Texas woman, 19, accidentally shoots nephew, 10, while playing with gun: reports

article

A Texas woman shot her 10-year-old nephew while babysitting him, when the firearm she was playing with accidentally discharged, police say.

Caitlyn Smith, 19, was booked Wednesday into the Harris County Jail and charged with one felony count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, according to online inmate records.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence around 4 p.m over reports that a child had been shot, KHOU reported. Once on the scene, deputies discovered that Smith accidentally discharged the firearm, striking her nephew.

Smith was reportedly taking selfies with the gun before it went off, the New York Post reported.

The child was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. No vital organs were struck and he is expected to survive. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that the boy was in serious condition but is expected to make a full recovery.

Smith remained at the Harris County Jail on $20,000 bond and her next court date on Friday. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

