Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his communications director.

According to the statement, Abbott tested positive today, which was his first positive test result amid daily tests. Abbott will be isolating in the Governor's Mansion and continue daily tests.

"Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently," communications director Mark Miner said.

The governor, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is now receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment. According to his office, he is in good health and currently experiencing no symptoms.

Everyone who was in close contact with Abbott today has been notified and according to his office, his wife Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott has tested negative.

This comes as Abbott is currently in legal battles with school districts and counties across Texas over his recent executive order prohibiting government entities from enacting mask mandates.

Last week, Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a petition to strike down the actions of a Dallas County judge concerning the governor's ban on mask mandates. This week, the Texas Supreme Court sided with them by issuing a stay order, which temporarily blocks the mandate issued by Judge Clay Jenkins. The stay order stops mask mandates in Dallas County and Bexar County until the cases can be heard at a later date.

However, other school districts and counties are still moving forward with their mask mandates, including Austin ISD and Austin-Travis County.

