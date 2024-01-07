Tesla crashes into FL home • FL man accused of threatening to kill congressman's family • FL woman slaps dad

The driver of a Tesla was cited for crashing into a Winter Park home, a 72-year-old Florida man was arrested for threatening to kill a member of Congress, a Florida woman was arrested for slapping her father, a Florida woman is suing Hershey for "tricking" customers, and a Florida teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Tesla crashes into Winter Park home, driver cited: 'Could've killed us'

A family in Winter Park woke up to what sounded like an explosion, home renter Mason Gregory said.

A driver crashed into a home in the 1600 block of Brian Avenue around 5:30 on Monday morning. Winter Park Police confirmed to FOX 35 News that no one was hurt.

Gregory is the father of two small children aged three and six. When referring to the driver, he said, "You could've killed us or one of our kids."

Neighbors captured the sounds of the crash on the doorbell video camera. The driver of a black Tesla hit two trees before crashing through the family’s dining room.

Michael Shapiro arrest: Florida man accused of threatening to kill California Rep. Eric Swalwell, his family

A 72-year-old Florida man was arrested on Wednesday for threatening to kill a member of Congress and his family, the Justice Department said.

Rep. Eric Swalwell , D-Calif., suggested on X that he was the victim in the incident.

"No threat is going to stop me from representing my constituents," Swalwell wrote. "MAGA Republicans have chosen violence over voting and this is what it looks like. But I’m not going away and neither should you."

Michael Shapiro, of Greenacres, Florida, made "threatening calls" targeting a lawmaker and his children last month, a release from the Justice Department citing the formal complaint said.

Florida woman slaps, punches her dad, 73, over oxygen machine beeping sound: affidavit

A Florida woman was taken to jail after she allegedly slapped and punched her 73-year-old dad in the face over his oxygen machine making a beeping sound, according to an arrest affidavit.

Christina Granados, 49, was arrested by Lady Lake police officers on a charge of domestic battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

On Christmas Day, officers responded to a home on Granada Court regarding a battery. When they arrived, they were met by Granados in the driveway.

She reportedly told police that she and her father got into an argument over his oxygen machine and "due to the way her father was speaking to her" she admitted to slapping him in the face, the affidavit stated.

Florida woman sues Hershey for 'tricking' customers when chocolate didn't match 'cute' packaging: lawsuit

What seemed like a craving for Halloween treats at a Florida grocery store escalated into a class action lawsuit against The Hershey Company over allegations of "misleading" and "deceptive" advertising after one Hillsborough County woman said the chocolate she purchased didn't live up to the "cute" image on the front of the packaging.

Cynthia Kelly filed suit against The Hershey Company, the parent company of Reese's, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Dec. 28, 2023, according to documents obtained by FOX 35. The class action suit, which has over 100 members, involves a matter that "exceeds the sum or value of $5,000,000," the lawsuit said.

Kelly, who is being represented by Anthony J. Russo of Delray Beach's The Russo Firm, is accusing Reese's and Hershey of participating in a "common scheme" that involves "untrue," "misleading" and "deceptive" advertising, according to the lawsuit. She alleges the packaging was designed to encourage customers to buy the products and reasonably mislead them in the process.

Florida teacher accused of sexual relationship with former student, recording it, court records show

n Orange County charter school teacher is accused of filming herself having sexual relations with a past student of hers, court records show.

Marie Jo Gordo is charged with child pornography after several of the incidents that allegedly happened in 2023 were recorded on cellphones.

On September 22, 2023, a parent of a reported to the Orange County Sheriff's Office that her minor son was engaged in a sexual relationship with his former teacher, court records show.