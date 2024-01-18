Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges

article

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on charges of domestic violence.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, is being held at a jail in the capital of Santo Domingo, where he was arrested Wednesday, officials said.

No further details were immediately available, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Hernández has an attorney.

A judge on Thursday is expected to decide whether the rapper will remain behind bars or be freed on bond as the investigation continues.

The arrest is Hernández’s latest brush with the law.

He was arrested at a seaside hotel in the Dominican Republic in October after being accused of assaulting a local music producer. Hernández and his partner, a Dominican rapper known as Yailín la Más Viral, had been recording at the producer’s studio.

Hernández was also previously accused in the U.S. of using a violent gang as a "personal hit squad," but he avoided prison after providing testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which operate in the U.S. East Coast.

In March 2023, he was assaulted by several people at a gym in Florida.

Tekashi 6ix9ine had a multiplatinum hit song, "Fefe," with Nicki Minaj in 2018. It peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.