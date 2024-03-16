Teenage girl killed, another injured in stabbing in Orange County, deputies say

A teenage girl has died and another is being treated for severe injuries after being stabbed Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a physical altercation near the 700 block of South Goldenrod Road, a press release said. Upon arrival, they found two 16-year-old girls who had been stabbed, according to deputies. Both were taken to the hospital, and one of them later passed away from her injuries, deputies said.

This is currently an active and ongoing investigation, according to OCSO. No other details are available at the time of this report.

