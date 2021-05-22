Teen with Down syndrome hits a homerun

Two Central Florida high teams are coming together for a good cause. The two teams came together to honor and encourage their fellow teammate to go after her dreams.

"It's been a real special year for Haley" said Coach Curt Amlong. "She has an opportunity to belong to something."

Coach Amlong is Haley Amlong’s dad and Coach at Boone High School.

Haley has been practicing to get on the field for quite some time and was happy to finally get her moment.

She has down syndrome and loves playing softball but hasn’t been able to play.

"You would hope that everyone would want to give a little back and see someone else enjoy a moment," said Jason Ramos, a Coach from Apopka High School.

All of the players and coaches were excited to give Haley the opportunity to get on the field.

Teammates were proud to watch her score her very first homerun.

"Everybody was cheering, you could hear them saying go Haley, go Haley, go Haley," said Mike MacWithey, Head Coach at Apopka High School.

The coaches said it was a touching moment for everyone.

"They were eager to participate, there was a lot of emotion. It was just a special moment," said Ramos.