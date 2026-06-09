2 missing boaters in New Smyrna Beach found safe, police say

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The Brief Two missing boaters in New Smyrna Beach have been found safe, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department. The boaters were found roughly 25 miles off the coast of Ormond Beach. "Both are in good health," the police department said.



Two boaters who were reported missing off the coast of New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday have been found and are OK, according to the New Smyrna Police Department.

The missing boaters were found roughly 25 miles off the coast of Ormond Beach, New Smyrna Beach Police said. The U.S. Coast Guard was helping tow the boat back to shore.

Missing boaters found

The missing boaters were found roughly 25 miles off the coast of Ormond Beach, New Smyrna Beach Police said. The U.S. Coast Guard was helping tow the boat back to shore.

The backstory:

The boaters were last heard from around 6 a.m. on Monday, June 8, while reportedly departing from Lake Helen. The two boaters planned to fish roughly 30 miles offshore. Their boat and trailer were found at the Swoop Boat Ramp in New Smyrna Beach, police said.

Police described the boat as a white, 25-foot Carolina Classic vessel.

Credit: New Smyrna Beach Police Department