2 missing boaters in New Smyrna Beach found safe, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two boaters who were reported missing off the coast of New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday have been found and are OK, according to the New Smyrna Police Department.
The missing boaters were found roughly 25 miles off the coast of Ormond Beach, New Smyrna Beach Police said. The U.S. Coast Guard was helping tow the boat back to shore.
Missing boaters found
The missing boaters were found roughly 25 miles off the coast of Ormond Beach, New Smyrna Beach Police said. The U.S. Coast Guard was helping tow the boat back to shore.
The backstory:
The boaters were last heard from around 6 a.m. on Monday, June 8, while reportedly departing from Lake Helen. The two boaters planned to fish roughly 30 miles offshore. Their boat and trailer were found at the Swoop Boat Ramp in New Smyrna Beach, police said.
Police described the boat as a white, 25-foot Carolina Classic vessel.
Credit: New Smyrna Beach Police Department
The Source: New Smyrna Beach Police posted about the missing boaters on its official Facebook page.