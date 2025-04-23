Teen boy on scooter hit by car in Lake Mary, officials say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy crossing the street on a scooter was hit by a car on Tuesday in Lake Mary, officials say. The teen suffered numerous scrapes and abrasions and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the car remained in the area and is facing multiple traffic charges.



A 15-year-old boy crossing the street on a scooter was hit by a car on Tuesday in Lake Mary, officials say.

Teen hit by car while riding scooter

What we know:

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Lake Park and Greenway.

Deputies said the teen hit on his scooter suffered numerous scrapes and abrasions and was transported to the hospital.

Officials said the driver of the car, a white sedan, remained in the area of the crash and is facing multiple traffic charges.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for more information on the crash, including an official incident and arrest report, as well as the name of the driver and the current condition of the teen.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

