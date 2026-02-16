Teen arrested, weapon found after shooting reported near Gainesville The Oaks Mall, deputies say

The Brief A man, 19, was arrested in connection to a shooting near The Oaks Mall in Gainesville. The sheriff's office said multiple callers reported a shooting at the mall and that a man ran out and threw the gun away. The Alachua County Sheriff's office later found the man – Elijah Wilson, 19 – a few blocks away and the gun was found in a culvert behind Hobby Lobby, the sheriff's office said.



After multiple reports that a shooting occurred at The Oaks Mall in Gainesville on Feb. 14, authorities identified and arrested a man believed to be involved.

Gainesville Police reported that a shooting involving three suspects and one victim took place at Kay Jewelers near the Oaks Mall on Feb. 14.

Multiple 911 calls to the mall

The Alachua County Sheriff's office released 911 phone calls, in which callers described the shooting happening inside the mall.

Callers reported hearing gunshots, saying, "people just started running." Another person reported seeing the shooter walk outside Belk – a mall anchor store – to a nearby store, Hobby Lobby. They reported that the suspected shooter threw the gun into a culvert.

Law enforcement began to secure and clear the mall while canvassing the area for a suspect matching the description provided by callers.

Gainesville Police later confirmed that no active shooter was inside the mall and no one was shot.

Where did the shooting occur?

Gainesville Police determined that a man and woman were shopping at Kay Jewelers when three male suspects entered the store and "jumped" the man, Gainesville Police said. As the victim was falling down, he pulled out a gun and fired it, police said.

Kay Jewelers is located in the mall area – adjacent to Belk – but not inside The Oaks Mall.

The man and the three suspects ran away.

An Alachua County deputy was informed that a resident saw the suspect running through her yard – indicating the direction he went.

The Alachua County Sheriff's office later found the man – Elijah Wilson, 19 – a few blocks away and the gun was found in a culvert behind Hobby Lobby, the sheriff's office said.