Florida teen accused of murder after driver found shot, killed in crashed car

A teenager was taken to jail overnight for allegedly shooting a driver in Orlando who crashed and died earlier this month.

The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on July 14 at Lawne Boulevard and Lake Lawne Avenue, near Lake Lawne Park.

Officers arrived at the scene of a vehicle that had crashed into a nearby home. Inside the crashed vehicle, police found the driver who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Christopher Dumesle.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of first-degree felony murder with a firearm, attempted robbery with a firearm, and shooting into an occupied vehicle, authorities said.

FOX 35 News is not naming the suspect at this time due to his age.