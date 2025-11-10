Teen accused of causing $126K in damage to New Smyrna Beach golf course

The Brief Police say a teen is accused of damaging a New Smyrna Beach golf course green by driving a truck onto it and doing donuts. The damage to the Venetian Bay Golf Course was originally estimated at $161,000 but later adjusted to $126,000. Both teens admitted to their roles in the vandalism, according to police.



Police say a teenager caused thousands of dollars in damage to a New Smyrna Beach golf course green last month.

The damage occurred on Oct. 19, on the green of the second hole of The Club at Venetian Bay.

What we know:

A 17-year-old from Atlantic High School is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage at the Venetian Bay Golf Course after allegedly driving a truck onto a green and doing "donuts," authorities said.

According to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, the teenager was arrested Monday at school and charged with felony vandalism following a weeks-long investigation.

Police said community tips helped lead investigators to the suspect — who also reportedly told friends about the incident before confessing when confronted by detectives.

The vandalism occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 19, when a truck was driven onto the green and spun in circles, tearing up roughly 7,000 square feet of turf. The damage was initially estimated at $161,000, later adjusted to $126,000, according to the course’s general manager.

Crews have poured sand over the torn-up greens, but officials said the damaged grass cannot be replaced until it is back in season.

A 16-year-old passenger who allegedly recorded the incident is also under investigation for possible evidence tampering.

Detectives from both the New Smyrna Beach Police Department (NSBPD) and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO) handled the investigation. Video evidence, witness statements, and the teens’ own admissions supported the case, according to authorities.

FOX 35 is not naming the teens in this article as they are both minors.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if payment for damages will be sought for the golf course’s repair costs. It also remains unknown if the second teenager will be charged with evidence tampering.

The backstory:

The investigation began on Oct. 19 after the damage was discovered. The golf course's general manager reported the incident and later provided surveillance footage showing a dark-colored truck driving on the green at 2:46 a.m.

Detectives said they identified the Nissan pickup through license plate reader data, placing the vehicle near the golf course about eight minutes after the alleged vandalism. Anonymous student witnesses later told investigators that the teenagers admitted to being responsible for the incident on Snapchat.

Videos of the incident were reportedly deleted by the teens before being questioned by detectives.

What they're saying:

The golf course's general manager described the scene as having "an extensive amount of damage" and provided both photos and video to police.

A neighbor told police he witnessed the vandalism from his deck. He said he saw a vehicle doing donuts for three to five minutes and heard one of the teenagers say something like, ‘Hey stop, I want to take pictures.’

"That is by far the most damage from any vandalism I can remember," said New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Chris Kirk. "Kids think they’re just being kids, and the ramifications of this one are going to hurt for a while."

A 16-year-old passenger who allegedly recorded the incident is also under investigation for possible evidence tampering, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. Chitwood offered a reminder to parents: "Nothing good happens after 10 o’clock at night."

In statements, the teens said the act wasn’t planned, with one telling police they "got caught up in the moment."

Both teens also expressed regret for their actions.