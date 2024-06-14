Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift says 'Eras Tour' is officially ending in December

By Kelly Hayes
Published  June 14, 2024 7:46am EDT
Entertainment
Fox TV Stations
Taylor Swift performs on stage during during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Anfield on June 13, 2024, in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

It’s the end of an era for Taylor Swift. 

While playing her 100th show in Liverpool, England, the entertainer announced that "The Eras Tour" will officially end in December. 

Swift’s record-breaking world tour began in March 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and has since hit multiple cities across the U.S. and around the world – becoming the first tour in history to surpass $1 billion in revenue and the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Forbes.

Here’s what to know about the end of ‘The Eras Tour’:

‘The Eras Tour’ end date

Swift, 34, made the announcement on Thursday night to the concert crowd before singing "All Too Well."

"A lot of you are like, 'How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?'" Swift can be heard saying in fan footage. "The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December."

"That feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so fun for us," Swift added.

Remaining Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ North American dates

  • Oct. 18, 2024: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
  • Oct. 19, 2024: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
  • Oct. 20, 2024: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
  • Oct. 25, 2024: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome
  • Oct. 26, 2024: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome
  • Oct. 27, 2024: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome
  • Nov. 1, 2024: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Nov. 2, 2024: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Nov. 3, 2024: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Nov. 14, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
  • Nov. 15, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
  • Nov. 16, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
  • Nov. 21, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
  • Nov. 22, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
  • Nov. 23, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre
  • Dec. 6, 2024: Vancouver, BC Place
  • Dec. 7, 2024: Vancouver, BC Place
  • Dec. 8, 2024: Vancouver, BC Place

This story was reported from Cincinnati. 