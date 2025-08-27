Taylor Swift engagement: Florida State University alumna designed engagement ring

The Brief Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on Tuesday. A Florida State University (FSU) alumna is now being recognized for designing Swift's engagement ring. Kindred Lubeck graduated from FSU in 2018 before then starting her own brand, Artifez Fine Jewelry.



A Florida State University (FSU) alumna is being recognized across the world following the news of Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce on Tuesday.

Who is the designer of the engagement ring?

What we know:

Florida State University (FSU) announced on Wednesday that one of its own alumna designed Swift's engagement ring.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Kindred Lubeck earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from FSU in 2018. After graduating, she carried on her creativity by sharpening her engraving and goldsmith skills. She eventually moved to New York City and started her own brand, Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Swift's engagement ring is an old mine brilliant-cut set on a gold band. The ring was reportedly designed with the help of Kelce.

The ring is estimated by jewelry experts to be worth between $675,000 to $1 million.

What they're saying:

"Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is a truly stunning vintage-style piece, featuring what looks to be a 10-to-12-carat-old mine-cut diamond set in yellow gold," Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, told FOX Local. "This cut is a hallmark of antique jewelry, dating back to the 18th century, and is known for its soft square shape and having a romantic glow rather than the sparkle we associate with engagement rings today. It’s a choice that feels rich in history and perfect for someone like Taylor, who we know loves deep and meaningful touches herself."

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engaged

The backstory:

Kelce popped the question to Swift in an outdoor setting, with the couple confirming the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote on the social media platform.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The news comes just weeks after Swift announced her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl" on Kelce's podcast "New Heights," which amassed millions of views in less than 24 hours.