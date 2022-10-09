Tampa police: 1 dead, 6 hurt in shooting near Florida lounge

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a shooting near a Florida lounge left one person dead and six others hurt early Sunday.

Officers said the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. near the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on N Franklin Street.

When police arrived in the area after receiving a report of shots fired, they found a man dead at the scene who had been shot. Six other shooting victims – 4 men and two women – were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department believes an argument between two groups inside the lounge led to the shooting. "The parties were escorted outside, where the altercation escalated when at least one suspect went to a vehicle to retrieve a gun and fired multiple shots," police said in a Facebook post.

Detectives are looking to speak with any potential witnesses.

"This is senseless violence. There's no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar," Chief Mary O'Connor said in a statement. "We are working diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible."

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact police by calling 813-231-6130.