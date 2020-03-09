Takedown video shows police arresting Melbourne murder suspect

Police in Melbourne made an arrest in connection with a death at a hotel.

On Saturday morning, police said that a body, now identified as Michael Sumner, was discovered at the River Palm Hotel by staff members. Police deemed the death a homicide.

Then, over the weekend, Kevin Doswell was arrested at a gas station. They originally arrested him as a person of interest but he has since been charged with the offense of First Degree Premeditated Murder in relation to the death of Sumner.

MORE NEWS: 2 shot during armed burglary at Maitland home, police say

FOX 35 News obtained video of the takedown.

Police said that Sumner was a resident at the hotel and shared control of a Ford F150 with his business partner. The vehicle was reportedly last seen at the hotel and investigators discovered that it was being driven by Doswell, who was a known associate of the victim. The owner of the vehicle requested it be listed as stolen and he supported the prosecution of whoever took the vehicle. A BOLO was issued on Saturday.

Advertisement

Police found the vehicle on Sunday morning in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms Store on South Wickham Road. They said that Doswell was sitting in the driver's seat and initially resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody. While speaking with detectives, Doswell reportedly struck one of them.

Doswell is charged with Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, Battery on a Law Enforcement Offier, and First Degree Premeditated Murder

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on this homicide investigation and more.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live