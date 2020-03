Maitland Police are surrounding a home as they investigate an overnight shooting.

They said that the incident happened at about 10:57 p.m. Sunday on Bobtail Drive.

It reportedly started as an armed burglary where two residents were shot inside their home.

FOX 35 News is working to learn more about their condition.

