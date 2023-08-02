Taco Bell releases new grilled cheese dipping taco

Taco Bell is adding a new limited-edition item to its menu: Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco.

According to the Mexican fast-food giant, the latest menu offering features slow-braised shredded beef – a new protein offering – with a three-cheese blend melted on the inside and grilled on the outside of a corn shell.

The taco also comes with two savory dipping sauces: a nacho cheese sauce and a red sauce.

"The rich and spicy flavors often found in birria were a major point of inspiration as we created the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. By combining slow-braised shredded beef with the two dipping sauces, our fans can enjoy a new range of flavors they may have never had from Taco Bell before," said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell. "This Mexican-inspired dish represents an evolution of what fans typically expect from Taco Bell. We’re excited to bring this menu item nationwide after an incredibly successful test in 2022."

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco will be available at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide starting August 3, 2023, for a limited time only and while supplies last. (Credit: Taco Bell)

The company said that find new ways to bring premium ingredients to customers is a major focus when creating new innovations.

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco will be available for a limited time at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide starting August 3 for $3.49.

In May, Taco Bel announced the return of the Enchirito — a beloved enchilada-burrito combination that had not been seen (or eaten) in Taco Bell restaurants since 2013.

Taco Bell Rewards Members chose to bring back the Enchirito in a poll Taco Bell launched last fall, giving customers a choice between it and the discontinued Double Decker Taco. The Enchirito won with 62% of the vote, with over 760,000 Taco Bell Rewards members participating in the clash of cravings, the chain said.

Taco Bell has also introduced a new menu item to spice up the restaurant's classic Nacho Fries: Steak Chile Verde Fries.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.