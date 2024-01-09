Taco Bell debuts 'revitalized' new Cravings Value Menu, offers tacos and burritos for $3 or less

Taco Bell announced Monday that it has released a revamped value menu for the chain's budget-conscious customers.

The new Cravings Value Menu features 10 items that Taco Bell fans can buy for $3 or less at participating U.S. restaurants. It includes the Double Stacked Taco for $1.99, the Stacker for $2.19 and Loaded Beef Nachos for $2.99.

The Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, the 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt and the Chicken Enchilada Burrito are also on the menu for $2.79, $2.29 and $2.49, respectively.

"With a long history of providing delicious and affordable food to its fans, Taco Bell continues to innovate and create new ways to make fans happy and full," the company said in a press release.

"No matter the craving, the new menu features an abundance of full-sized items that give fans the best bang for their buck whether they're desiring something cheesy, crunchy or saucy," the statement added.

The new Cravings Value Menu also has four vegetarian items: the Cheesy Roll Up for $1.19, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes for $2.49, the Spicy Potato Soft Taco for $1.29 and the Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito for $1.49. Prices may vary based on geographic location.

As a bonus for vegetarian customers, Taco Bell is also offering a $5.99 Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box as a permanent menu fixture.

"Similar to previous Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Boxes, the veg-friendly rendition is a reliable value offering that's sure to satisfy," the company explained. "Taco Bell fans select one veg specialty and one veg classic item to go with their favorite side and drink to create their own personalized vegetarian meal. Loyalty users can even save their customizations for a seamless reordering experience."

Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement that the Mexican-inspired chain "wanted to take it to the next level" in 2024.

"As our consumers are looking for more ways to save, we're committed to expanding on our value offerings through new menu items and digital offerings that deliver quality and abundance," Montgomery explained. "We're rolling out entirely new ways to save across our menu and doubling down with exclusive digital offerings so expect more from us this year. We're walking the talk when it comes to value and we're just getting started."

