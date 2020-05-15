System near Bahamas could become named storm: Here's how it will affect Central Florida

A tropical disturbance has a high chance of developing into the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, which officially starts on June 1.

The center of circulation is expected to form near the Bahamas. Heavy rain has come down in South Florida, and over towards the Bahamas which will continue and as this continues to move northwest of the Bahamas and up over the Atlantic ocean.

"The National Hurricane Center is saying that this will get better organized especially as it gets over toward the northwestern Bahamas," said FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "Then it will likely strengthen into a tropical or subtropical storm. There's an 80% chance of that happening."

If it does develop further, the storm would be named 'Arthur.'

The good news is that the center of circulation will be staying away from Central Florida.

Meanwhile, Central Florida's rain chances on Friday are around 30 to 40%. Scattered showers could be pushing on shore, and riding in on the wind out of the east. That will be picking up through the afternoon.

