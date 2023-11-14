System in Gulf of Mexico to bring Florida bring heavy rain, gusty winds and potential flooding this week

An area of low pressure that will move in from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to impact Florida this week, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to the system's potential to bring the Central Florida area heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flooding.

The gusty winds – especially along the beaches – and the possibility of low-lying flooding will be present over the next couple of days with a focus on Thursday.

The low pressure is forecast to move in from the Gulf with a secondary low spinning up somewhere near South Florida.