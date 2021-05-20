Expand / Collapse search

Swimmer goes missing in Cape Canaveral

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A 50-year-old man from Michigan disappeared in the surf in Cape Canaveral on Wednesday afternoon and has not been found.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says the man went missing around 4 p.m. at Cherie Down Park. 

MORE NEWS: Chances for 1st named storm of 2021 to develop increases

Several agencies including the Cocoa Beach Marine Unit and the Coast Guard searched the area without success. 

The search was concluded around 8 p.m. 