Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World set to reopen with new safety policies

The Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World will be reopening back on July 29 with a new set of safety policies.

According to Disney, with help from health experts, new protocols were created to provide a safe experience for guests.

“With the Disney parks reopening, we are thrilled to open our doors again,” said the hotel’s newly appointed area general manager, Sean Verney. “We are committed to providing a relaxing and revitalizing experience but doing so in a responsible manner.”

Safety measures include enhanced cleaning efforts, physical distancing, and protective equipment for guests and cast members in public places. See a complete list of safety measures here (PDF).

For guests with reservations at the resort, they are also eligible to use the Disney Park Pass system. In addition to a valid ticket, reservations are now required for entry into any Disney park during the reopening stages.

Disney parks are still scheduled to reopen on phases on July 11 and July 15.